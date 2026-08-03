Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $11.87 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 213,118 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $36,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $732,932.69. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $235.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $251.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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