Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,845 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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