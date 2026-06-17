Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 49,236 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in eBay by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,017 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,682 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research lowered their target price on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

eBay stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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