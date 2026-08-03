Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 21,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total transaction of $394,889.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,262.84. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 2,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,667,800. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,027 shares of company stock worth $3,870,600. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $194.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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