Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NU Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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