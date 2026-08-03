Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 148,405 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Rallies as Q2 Results Top Fears, Guidance Rises

Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43.

Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend.

Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend. Negative Sentiment: Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast even as a lettuce-linked outbreak slows foot traffic

Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain concerned about labor and other operating costs pressuring margins. Piper Sandler lowered its target to $39 and Morgan Stanley and Stephens kept more cautious equal-weight ratings, limiting the stock’s upside after its sharp earnings-related advance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $37.31 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 11.43%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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