Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 13,006 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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