Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 148,405 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 148,405 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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