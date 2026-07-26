Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 34,357 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,357 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $557,146,000 after buying an additional 215,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $351,958,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,239,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $215,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $223,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $304.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $346.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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