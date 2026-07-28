Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 3,929 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $396.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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