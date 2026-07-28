Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $1.12 Million in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,581,055,000 after buying an additional 361,630 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $130,380,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $829,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,405 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.50.

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MSCI Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of MSCI opened at $572.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $644.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $596.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is 44.86%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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