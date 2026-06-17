London Co. of Virginia Grows Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 77,345 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.20% of Chubb worth $250,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CB stock opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here