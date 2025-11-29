Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 103,718 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522,748 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103,718 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.68% of PayPal worth $484,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KGI Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.06.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

