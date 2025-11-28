Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 16,041 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273,420 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.66% of Salesforce worth $1,710,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5%

Salesforce stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here