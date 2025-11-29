Free Trial
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 187,789 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Loomis Sayles increased its stake in Novo Nordisk by 187,789 shares in Q2 to 12,576,031 shares, a position valued at about $868 million that represents roughly 1.1% of the firm's portfolio and 0.28% of Novo Nordisk.
  • Novo Nordisk recently reported an EPS beat ($1.02 vs. $0.77) but slightly missed revenue expectations, and its shares are trading near $49 (12‑month range $43–$112) with a market cap of about $220 billion amid a ~45% year‑to‑date decline.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.83, after several recent upgrades and downgrades from firms including Rothschild, Jefferies and BMO.
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576,031 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,789 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $867,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NVO opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

