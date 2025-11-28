Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,914,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 217,662 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 5.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of Tesla worth $4,102,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $394.03.

Tesla stock opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

