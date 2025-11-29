Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $182,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 686.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

