Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $763.11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791,604 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 215,313 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.44% of QUALCOMM worth $763,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.2% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,603,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,100 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,679 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

