Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $77.57 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,991 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 767,971 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.99% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $77,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.06.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $412,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 258,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,760,583.86. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,624 shares of company stock worth $9,334,038. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 759.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

