Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 217,142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335,828 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 217,142 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.80% of Walt Disney worth $1,777,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

