Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $119.74 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Credo Technology Group worth $119,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 642.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $7,137,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,992,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,555,199,786.10. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $259,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,397.78. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.79.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

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Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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