Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,104 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 111,870 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $109,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $5,289,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,194,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

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S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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