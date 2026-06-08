Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 897.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,616 shares of company stock worth $26,629,774 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $350.74 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.95, a PEG ratio of 1,505.91 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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