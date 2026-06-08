Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 34,346 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $155.82 and a 1-year high of $321.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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