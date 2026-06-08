Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,350 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 154,284 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $49.16 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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