Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,678 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Flex worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $319,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $5,079,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,921.61. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 114,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $16,242,993.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 689,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,096,062.14. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 345,012 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

More Flex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex is highlighted as a potential winner in a strengthening electronics sector, with analysts pointing to infrastructure investment and capacity expansion as tailwinds for the business. Article Title

Flex is highlighted as a potential winner in a strengthening electronics sector, with analysts pointing to infrastructure investment and capacity expansion as tailwinds for the business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Flex’s growth strategy, including the planned separation of its Power and Cloud portfolio and an acquisition in electrical power, which could expand its exposure to AI data centers, grid modernization, and electrification. Article Title

Investors are reacting to Flex’s growth strategy, including the planned separation of its Power and Cloud portfolio and an acquisition in electrical power, which could expand its exposure to AI data centers, grid modernization, and electrification. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks follow-up notes that FLEX has risen since its last earnings report, but questions remain about whether the momentum can continue, making this more of a status update than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks follow-up notes that FLEX has risen since its last earnings report, but questions remain about whether the momentum can continue, making this more of a status update than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, trimming his stake by about 31%; while routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $151.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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