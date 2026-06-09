Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 29,704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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