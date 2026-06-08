Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,147 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,830 shares of company stock worth $981,849,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $395.72 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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