Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,748 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 129,702 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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