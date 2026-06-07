Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $47.31 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 329,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $47,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,162,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,690,174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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