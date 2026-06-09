Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,292 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,559.18 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.00 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,472.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,191.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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