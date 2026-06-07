Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 877,774 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,775 shares of the bank's stock after selling 877,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $50,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 107,728 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $23,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the bank's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the bank's stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Brean Capital started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RF opened at $28.57 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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