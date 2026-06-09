Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $5.90 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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