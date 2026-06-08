Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,451 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 122,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $6,324,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. 111 Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 20,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here