Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,884 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 87,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 238,063 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 101,263 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,352 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $102,623,000 after buying an additional 268,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 180,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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