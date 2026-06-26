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Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $15.15 Million Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter, buying 53,400 shares valued at about $15.15 million.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.86 beating estimates and revenue rising 24.6% year over year to $11.61 billion.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $348.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average of $311.61. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $379.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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