Free Trial
→ June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000? (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

LPL Financial LLC Buys 119,704 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LPL Financial LLC increased its AbbVie stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, adding 119,704 shares and bringing its total holding to 3,853,097 shares worth about $880.4 million.
  • AbbVie’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.65 versus $2.59 expected and revenue of $15 billion, up 12.4% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on ABBV, with multiple analysts raising targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of $253.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,097 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of AbbVie worth $880,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AbbVie Right Now?

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines