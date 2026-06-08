LPL Financial LLC Buys 119,704 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,097 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of AbbVie worth $880,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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