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LPL Financial LLC Has $319.41 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LPL Financial LLC increased its NextEra Energy stake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 3,978,657 shares worth about $319.4 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates, while revenue came in below expectations at $6.70 billion despite rising 7.3% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, equal to a 3.0% annual yield, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $99.20.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 175,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $319,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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