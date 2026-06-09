LPL Financial LLC Purchases 170,755 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,457 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 170,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of GE Aerospace worth $451,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $299.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $336.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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