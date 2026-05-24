LSV Asset Management Has $100.77 Million Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,807 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Zoom Communications worth $100,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Argus upgraded Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,228,363.56. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,364,989. Insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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