LSV Asset Management Has $92.27 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 370,489 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.88% of Photronics worth $92,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, CAO Rui Zhang sold 4,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $212,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,589.30. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hsueh-Chun Wang sold 19,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $872,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,144,268. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,144 shares of company stock worth $15,061,759. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Photronics's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Photronics

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

Further Reading

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