LSV Asset Management Purchases 8,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $202,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $751.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $818.67. The company has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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