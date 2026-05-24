LSV Asset Management Sells 32,126 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958,727 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 32,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $89,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,747.84. The trade was a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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