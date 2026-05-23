LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797,438 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,835 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.07% of Kroger worth $424,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $76.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Barclays reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Trending Headlines about Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here