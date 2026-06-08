LTS Liquid Investments LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

LTS Liquid Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. NU comprises about 11.9% of LTS Liquid Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 997,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of NU by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 233,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NU opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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