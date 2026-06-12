Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 6,570 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.17 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $402.89 and its 200 day moving average is $363.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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