LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 89,063 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.8%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -146.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here