M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $14,198,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 238,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here