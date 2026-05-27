M3 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

M3 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.4% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 119.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $622.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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