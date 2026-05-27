M3 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,480 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

M3 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 8,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

LLY opened at $1,066.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $946.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,006.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio

Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. VERVE-102 trial results

Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Motley Fool article on undervaluation

Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Market wrap article

Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some healthcare-sector weakness on the day may have partially offset the company-specific optimism, but it does not appear to be the main driver for LLY. Healthcare sector decline article

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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